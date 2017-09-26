Connections: Rochester Street Films explores the connection between poverty and transportation

If you own a car, think about how easy it is to get in, drive yourself to work, and park near your building each day. It’s something you may take for granted. Yet, for thousands of people living in poverty in the Rochester area, it’s an unattainable goal. 68,000 people in the City of Rochester live below the poverty line, and 26 percent of households in Rochester do not own a car. Those residents often rely on the bus system, spending sometimes more than an hour commuting to their jobs. The inaccessibility of affordable and reliable transportation limits the economic mobility of people living in poverty, further perpetuating the cycle.

Reconnect Rochester is exploring the connection between poverty and transportation, and the group will share its findings at its upcoming Rochester Street Films event on Wednesday. We preview that presentation and discuss possible solutions with our guests: