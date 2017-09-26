© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Rochester Street Films explores the connection between poverty and transportation

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published September 26, 2017 at 3:35 PM EDT
If you own a car, think about how easy it is to get in, drive yourself to work, and park near your building each day. It’s something you may take for granted. Yet, for thousands of people living in poverty in the Rochester area, it’s an unattainable goal. 68,000 people in the City of Rochester live below the poverty line, and 26 percent of households in Rochester do not own a car. Those residents often rely on the bus system, spending sometimes more than an hour commuting to their jobs. The inaccessibility of affordable and reliable transportation limits the economic mobility of people living in poverty, further perpetuating the cycle.

Reconnect Rochester is exploring the connection between poverty and transportation, and the group will share its findings at its upcoming Rochester Street Films event on Wednesday. We preview that presentation and discuss possible solutions with our guests:

  • Dr. Leonard Brock, director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
  • Maggie Brooks, vice president of strategic initiatives for RTS, and co-chair of the transportation work group for the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
  • Bill McDonald, program officer for the United Way of Greater Rochester, and co-chair of the transportation work group for the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
  • Peter Nabozny, early childhood policy director for the Children’s Agenda, and board member at Reconnect Rochester

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
