More than 80 percent of public school teachers in the U.S. are white, and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. Degrees of Diversity takes an in-depth look at diversity among local teaching staffs. Check our map to see how diverse your district is. Click here to see all the data from Monroe County, Erie County, Onondaga County, the Finger Lakes region, and regional colleges
Connections: College Grad Series, part 1 - The teaching profession
It's graduation season... so are the local graduates getting local jobs? It's the first in our series of conversations with freshly minted college graduates about their experiences navigating the job market. This week, we focus on the teaching profession. In studio:
- James Flagler, 2017 graduate of St. John Fisher College, and substitute teacher at School 45
- Danielle Maxwell, 2017 graduate of the College at Brockport, and soon-to-be teacher at Bicentennial North in Glendale, Arizona