Connections: College Grad Series, part 1 - The teaching profession

More than 80 percent of public school teachers in the U.S. are white, and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. Degrees of Diversity takes an in-depth look at diversity among local teaching staffs. Check our map to see how diverse your district is Click here to see all the data from Monroe County, Erie County, Onondaga County, the Finger Lakes region, and regional colleges