Degrees of Diversity

There are nearly 4 million public school teachers in our country. The majority of them, about 80 percent are white. That same number, 80 percent, also…
With the most segregated public schools in the nation residing right here in New York, some education leaders are now saying “enough is enough.” Fixing…
Rochester City School Board president Van White has written a new children's book. It's called "Heroes," and it's about the everyday heroes in our lives:…
Low-income students of color make up the majority of classrooms in American public schools, and research shows that the challenges they face -- poverty,…
ConnectionsIt's graduation season... so are the local graduates getting local jobs? It's the first in our series of conversations with freshly minted college…
ConnectionsAt the Little Theatre in Rochester, teachers, superintendents, parents and school board members discussed ways to bring more diversity to local teaching…
New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia sat down with WXXI Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt to talk about WXXI's week-long series, Degrees…
ConnectionsIt's a special broadcast live from the Little Theatre. We're capping our week-long series exploring the lack of diversity on local teaching staffs.Our…
When local teaching jobs open up, superintendents say they rarely see candidates of color. New research indicates the pipeline has leaks at almost every…