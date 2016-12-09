More than 80 percent of public school teachers in the U.S. are white, and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. Degrees of Diversity takes an in-depth look at diversity among local teaching staffs.Let us know what you think on Twitter using #WXXINews.You can also comment to us on Facebook.Check our map to see how diverse your district isClick here to see all the data from Monroe County, Erie County, Onondaga County, the Finger Lakes region, and regional colleges
Connections Live At The Little: Degrees of Diversity, Part 1
It's a special broadcast live from the Little Theatre. We're capping our week-long series exploring the lack of diversity on local teaching staffs.
Our guests are a combination of teachers, administrators, parents, and school board members. Our live audience members will bring their own questions based on our reporting and research. The guests:
- Shaun Nelms, superintendent of East High School
- Candice Hudson, teacher in the Hilton Central School District
- Simeon Banister, parent and school board member in the Rush-Henrietta Central School District
- Trina Newton, superintendent of the Geneva Central School District