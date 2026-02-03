Free Youth February returns to the Seneca Park Zoo

For the month of February, up to five youths can visit the Seneca Park Zoo for free with every adult ticket purchased.

Free Youth February, as the zoo calls it, is an annual program. Anyone aged 4 to 14 is eligible for free admission. Children under 3 can always get in for free.

“By offering free admission for youth all month long, we’re making it easier for families to spend time together, spark curiosity about wildlife and conservation, and creating enjoyable memories – all without cost being a barrier,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a news release.

Monroe County owns and operates the zoo.

According to the zoo, cold weather species such as polar bears, snow leopards, Canada lynx, river otters, and red pandas are especially active right now.