Monroe County collected more sales tax money last year than in 2024

Local governments across New York collected $24.4 billion in sales tax revenue in 2025, a 4.5% increase over 2024, according to the state Comptroller's Office.

That's revenue that helps the governments do what they do — operate libraries and fire departments, pave and plow roads, enforce laws, and more.

In Monroe County, collections were 3.8% higher than in 2024. It pulled in $660.1 million in sales tax revenue last year, a roughly $24 million increase. The county has a 4% local sales tax, which has been in place since March 1993.

"Local sales tax growth ticked up last year,” Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “However, with the potential for policy changes at the federal level to affect every level of government funding, as well as the continued impact of tariffs, local officials must budget carefully to safeguard the services their communities rely on.”

Across the Finger Lakes region, collections increased by 5% to almost $1.1 billion.

DiNapoli said local sales tax collections were influenced by trends in inflation, personal consumption, and employment.