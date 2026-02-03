© 2026 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
What should we know about Greenland?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:36 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short brown hair and is wearing a black turtleneck; a man at center has long brown hair, a brown mustache and is wearing a brown button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy sweater with a grey stripe across the chest and sleeves.
Lauren Petracca and Denis Defibaugh with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Lauren Petracca and Denis Defibaugh with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 3, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
Two smiling people stand outside by the ocean: a woman at left wears netting over her head and face; a man at right wears sunglasses, a knit cap and a blue parka.
Two smiling people stand outside near the ocean
Two smiling people stand outside near the ocean in Greenland
Lauren Petracca / Provided
Lauren Petracca is pictured near the Russel Glacier in Kangerlussuaq on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
3 of 9  — Lauren Glacier.JPG
Lauren Petracca is pictured near the Russel Glacier in Kangerlussuaq on Sunday, August 15, 2021
By Tony Bartelme tbartelme@postandcourier.com / The Post and Courier
A woman wearing warm winter clothes hikes over ice using ski poles.
Lauren Petracca hikes over ice in Greenland
Lauren Petracca hikes over ice in Greenland
Tony Bartelme / Provided
A woman stands by a glacier holding a camera.
Lauren Petracca in Greenland
Lauren Petracca in Greenland
Lauren Petracca / Provided
A man wearing a heavy winter coat, knit cap and gloves stands outside in the snow.
Denis Defibaugh in Greenland
Denis Defibaugh in Greenland
Denis Defibaugh / Provided
Many glaciers are seen against a blue sky with clouds.
Glaciers in Greenland
Glaciers in Greenland
Denis Defibaugh / Provided
Two men wearing winter clothes are being pulled by nine dogs.
A dogsled in Greenland
Two men on a dogsled in Greenland
Denis Defibaugh / Provided
Two people push a baby carriage across a large snowy area.
Two people push a baby carriage in Greenland
Two people push a baby carriage across a vast expanse of snow near several glaciers in Greenland
Denis Defibaugh / Provided
WXXI News

Greenland has been in the news often in recent months, and perhaps you've thought about it now more than you ever have. Most Americans have never been to Greenland.

This hour, we sit down with Rochesterians who made the trip. They discuss the time they spent there, the people they met, the culture they observed, and the stereotypes that they think need to be blown up.

Our guests:

  • Denis Defibaugh, Guggenheim Fellow and professor emeritus in RIT's School of Photographic Arts and Sciences
  • Lauren Petracca, freelance photojournalist

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
