Monroe County libraries celebrating Take Your Child to the Library Day

Saturday is Take Your Child to the Library Day, and there are a number of events at Monroe County libraries.

The Webster Public Library is holding a model train show. The Penfield Public Library will have donuts to decorate, while supplies last. Other locations are planning craft activities and scavenger hunts.

The Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County on South Avenue downtown will be presenting a musical journey through the library with dance, drumming, and an instrument petting zoo.

Visitors to the Central Library can pick up a passport at the Children's Center — located on the second floor of the Bausch and Lomb Library Building — that they can fill with stamps by completing activities. Anyone who fills up a passport can return it at the Children's Center for a chance to win a nine-week Music FUNdamentals or Dance class from The Hochstein School, or bundles of books.

Library officials said the annual event provides an opportunity for parents and caregivers to learn more about their libraries while their children have fun.

More information, including a map of participating libraries, can be found at takeyourchildtothelibrary.org.