WATCH: How do we fix the diversity gap in our schools?

More than 80 percent of public school teachers in the U.S. are white, and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. Degrees of Diversity takes an in-depth look at diversity among local teaching staffs.
There are nearly 4 million public school teachers in our country. The majority of them, about 80 percent are white. That same number, 80 percent, also refers to the number of white principals in the US. And when it comes to superintendents, specifically in New York, about 97% are white. A WXXI news investigation titled Degrees of Diversity dug into some of these disparities and their impact, ultimately, on students. Now, some education leaders in New York are challenging their colleagues, themselves and their policies to combat what has been called “racist, sexist, classist organizations.”