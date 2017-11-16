WATCH: Fixing the diversity gap in our schools; changing the nursing home culture

With the most segregated public schools in the nation residing right here in New York, some education leaders are now saying “enough is enough.” Fixing the diversity gap in our school districts starting from the top, on this edition of Need to Know.

Also on the show, for some, life after high school means endless opportunities. For others, in particular those with disabilities, exiting the school system and entering the adult world can be a daunting process. A new WXXI podcast explores that journey for young people.

And we get a first look at how the concept of “small homes” is changing nursing home culture in Rochester.