Education
degrees_of_diversity_wxxinews_300x250.jpg
Degrees of Diversity
More than 80 percent of public school teachers in the U.S. are white, and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. Degrees of Diversity takes an in-depth look at diversity among local teaching staffs.

State Education Commissioner reacts to teacher diversity needs

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 9, 2016 at 4:51 PM EST
karen_and_elia-edit.jpg
Jonathan Burman
/
NYS Education Dept.
NYS Ed. Commissioner MaryEllen Elia & WXXI Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt

New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia sat down with WXXI Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt to talk about WXXI's week-long series, Degrees of Diversity.

Degrees of Diversity is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
