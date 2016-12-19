Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Predictions for the Electoral College vote
Members of the Electoral College are scheduled to formally cast their votes on Monday. We explore the history of the Electoral College, along with the debate over whether the electors should consider voting against their states' wishes.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is one of New York State's electors; we've reached out to her and other electors about whether they consider it ethical to go against a pledged vote for a particular candidate. Our guests:
- Wes Renfro, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at St. John Fisher College
- Kathleen Donovan, associate professor in the Department of Political Science at St. John Fisher College