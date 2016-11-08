© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The City Of Rochester's Climate Action Plan

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 8, 2016 at 3:49 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The City of Rochester's draft Climate Action Plan is now available for public comment. We dive into the plan and what it covers, including energy use and supply, transportation, waste and materials management, clean water, and land use.

How does it all weave together? We put the draft plan under the microscope. Our guests:

  • Anne Spaulding, energy and environmental sustainability manager for the City of Rochester
  • Susan Hopkins, project planner for Bergmann Associates and member of the consultant group that drafted the CAP
  • Scott Oliver, deputy for energy programs at Pathstone
  • Rachel Walsh, EcoDistrict coordinator for Greentopia
  • Abby McHugh-Grifa, member of Rochester People’s Climate Coalition and co-leader of Citizens' Climate Lobby of Rochester

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
