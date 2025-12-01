Red Cross warns of holiday fire spike, highlights volunteer need on Giving Tuesday

The American Red Cross says this year’s Giving Tuesday comes during a particularly busy stretch for its Western New York teams. According to the group, the holiday season can see a spike in home fires and other emergencies.

Michael Tedesco, regional director of communications for the Red Cross of Western New York, says volunteers with the organization have worked with victims of house fires, as well as extreme winter weather and recent flooding in the Southern Tier.

“We'll have a volunteer — who could be the retired school teacher who lives next door to you — leave their home in the middle of the night when they're notified of assistance being required,” Tedesco said.

Tedesco says more than 2,000 local volunteers have responded to emergencies this year and helped families access lodging, food, and clothing.

“When we interact with the family or community at large, it's usually in their darkest hours,” he said.

The Red Cross is using this week to draw attention to the ongoing need for volunteers, and blood donations, which supply hospitals treating patients with cancer, traumatic injuries and childbirth complications.