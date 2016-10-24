Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Exploring The Often Underappreciated Local Orchestra Scene
The New York Times says Upstate New York is "unusually rich" in community orchestras. We're not talking about the RPO here; we're talking about Penfield and Finger Lakes and Brockport and Greece and more. How do they all co-exist? How do their missions differ?
We have some fun, listen to some music, and explore the often underappreciated scene. Our guests:
- David Harman, music director for the Penfield Symphony Orchestra
- Dan Griswold, president of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra
- Shade Zajac, music director and conductor for the Genesee Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor for the Finger Lakes Symphony Orchestra
- Jonathan Allentoff, founding music director of the Brockport Symphony Orchestra, music director of the Greece Community Orchestra, and associate conductor and principal arranger for the Brighton Symphony Orchestra