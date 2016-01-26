© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Does "Classical Music" Need a New Name?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 26, 2016 at 4:45 PM EST
New Yorker writer Alex Ross calls the term “classical music” “a masterpiece of negative publicity, a tour-de-force of anti-hype.” Does it need a new name? Our guests:

  • Daniel Kushner, classical music writer, City Newspaper.  
  • Cary Ratcliff, Grammy-nominated composer
  • Terry Smith, head of the Harley School's Lower School
  • Brenda Tremblay, host and producer, WXXI's Classical 91.5 FM 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
