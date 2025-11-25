Funeral services announced for Sister Grace Miller

Funeral services for Sister Grace Miller are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Mercy Center Chapel at 1437 Blossom Road in Brighton.

Miller died last Thursday at age 90. The tireless homeless advocate founded the House of Mercy shelter. The recently opened La Madona Della Strada shelter is named in her honor.

Sister Rita Lewis was a longtime partner in Miller's work. She continues to work in homeless outreach and support. Lewis says she holds out hope that circumstances will improve, particularly in an era where the federal government levies what she sees as more challenges to homeless outreach and support.

“I just pray, that somehow a miracle will happen, and somehow Trump will change his ways, or something will happen, to make life better for our people and not be so harsh and cruel,” Lewis said during a rally on Tuesday voicing opposition to federal restrictions on funding for homeless programs. “And Grace, up there in heaven, don't stop working."

A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday via Zoom.

And those unable to attend Saturday’s funeral Mass can watch a livestream on YouTube.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Seating is limited. Access to Mercy Center is through the west side door under the green awning. Burial will take place at a later date in Corning, Miller’s hometown. Donations can be made in her memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 1437 Blossom Road, Rochester, NY, 14610.