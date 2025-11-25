© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

How to end wars: learning from peace agreements of the past

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 25, 2025 at 6:16 AM EST
Angiolo Laviziano
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: How to end wars: learning from peace agreements of the past

1:00: Everyone deserves home health care; not everyone gets it

What can world leaders embroiled in war and armed conflict today learn from history? 2025 marks 30 years since the Bosnian peace agreement was reached. Signed in December 1995, the Dayton Accords ended the three-year, ethnically fueled conflict and established peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Some experts call it an "ugly peace" since there were significant obstacles to rebuilding areas. Valery Perry is a democratization policy expert based in Sarajevo. She joins us to discuss how the lessons from Bosnia can be applied to ending current wars and conflicts, including Russia's war on Ukraine, the war in Gaza, and more. Our guest:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate at Democratization Policy Council in Sarajevo

Then in our second hour, research shows that people of color are less likely to access health care services and resources in their homes when compared to white patients. While there are numerous causes for the issue, there is one overall effect: greater health disparities. HCR Home Care has launched an initiative to address the inequities. Its team is working with faith-based organizations to help reach African American families. We discuss that work and what culturally relevant care looks like. Our guests:

  • Deanna Dudley, compliance nurse at HCR Home Care
  • Phyllis Jackson, R.N., community health and wellbeing project manager for Common Ground Health
  • Pastor Bernard McNeill, senior pastor at New Life Fellowship Church

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.