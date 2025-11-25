12:00: How to end wars: learning from peace agreements of the past

Everyone deserves home health care; not everyone gets it

What can world leaders embroiled in war and armed conflict today learn from history? 2025 marks 30 years since the Bosnian peace agreement was reached. Signed in December 1995, the Dayton Accords ended the three-year, ethnically fueled conflict and established peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Some experts call it an "ugly peace" since there were significant obstacles to rebuilding areas. Valery Perry is a democratization policy expert based in Sarajevo. She joins us to discuss how the lessons from Bosnia can be applied to ending current wars and conflicts, including Russia's war on Ukraine, the war in Gaza, and more. Our guest:



Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate at Democratization Policy Council in Sarajevo

Then in our second hour, research shows that people of color are less likely to access health care services and resources in their homes when compared to white patients. While there are numerous causes for the issue, there is one overall effect: greater health disparities. HCR Home Care has launched an initiative to address the inequities. Its team is working with faith-based organizations to help reach African American families. We discuss that work and what culturally relevant care looks like. Our guests:



Deanna Dudley, compliance nurse at HCR Home Care

Phyllis Jackson, R.N., community health and wellbeing project manager for Common Ground Health

Pastor Bernard McNeill, senior pastor at New Life Fellowship Church

