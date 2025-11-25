Rochester officials announce plans to celebrate the city mark

The city of Rochester's five-petal lilac trademark — the Flower City logo — will turn 50 next year, and celebrations are in order.

During a news conference, Mayor Malik Evans said Rochester is the only city with such an iconic symbol.

"I've seen people that have the city mark tattooed on their arms and legs," Evans said. You see it on city vehicles, on uniforms. You see it everywhere.”

Rochester pride on your hide For some time, people have been getting the city of Rochester’s logo tattooed on their bodies.

To help kick off the year-long celebration, Evans announced plans to change the official city flag to one with the trademark on a blue background.

There will also be several events in 2026 to commemorate the 50 years of the mark. They include the premiere of a documentary film about Rochester’s city mark, a festival in June, and a commemorative book that will be available for sale all year long.