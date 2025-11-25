© 2025 WXXI News
Rochester officials announce plans to celebrate the city mark

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published November 25, 2025 at 10:51 AM EST

The city of Rochester's five-petal lilac trademark — the Flower City logo — will turn 50 next year, and celebrations are in order.

During a news conference, Mayor Malik Evans said Rochester is the only city with such an iconic symbol.

"I've seen people that have the city mark tattooed on their arms and legs," Evans said. You see it on city vehicles, on uniforms. You see it everywhere.”

To help kick off the year-long celebration, Evans announced plans to change the official city flag to one with the trademark on a blue background.

There will also be several events in 2026 to commemorate the 50 years of the mark. They include the premiere of a documentary film about Rochester’s city mark, a festival in June, and a commemorative book that will be available for sale all year long.
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-FM 105.9/AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
