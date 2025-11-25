© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

How to end wars: learning from peace agreements of the past

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:45 PM EST
A smiling woman with long brown hair wears a black shirt and jeans.
Provided
Valery Perry
WXXI News

What can world leaders embroiled in war and armed conflict today learn from history?

2025 marks 30 years since the Bosnian peace agreement was reached. Signed in December 1995, the Dayton Accords ended the three-year, ethnically fueled conflict and established peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Some experts call it an "ugly peace" since there were significant obstacles to rebuilding areas.

Valery Perry is a democratization policy expert based in Sarajevo. She joins us to discuss how the lessons from Bosnia can be applied to ending current wars and conflicts, including Russia's war on Ukraine, the war in Gaza, and more.

Our guest:

