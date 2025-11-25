Everyone deserves home health care; not everyone gets it

WXXI News

Research shows that people of color are less likely to access health care services and resources in their homes when compared to white patients. While there are numerous causes for the issue, there is one overall effect: greater health disparities.

HCR Home Care has launched an initiative to address the inequities. Its team is working with faith-based organizations to help reach African American families.

We discuss that work and what culturally relevant care looks like.

Our guests:

