A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Everyone deserves home health care; not everyone gets it

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:57 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has very short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a blue and white blazer, white shirt, blue pants and blue shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a navy puffy vest, white button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing a black shirt; a bald man back right is wearing glasses, a grey turtleneck and a grey button-down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Phyllis Jackson, (background) Deanna Dudley and Bernard McNeill with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 25, 2025
WXXI News

Research shows that people of color are less likely to access health care services and resources in their homes when compared to white patients. While there are numerous causes for the issue, there is one overall effect: greater health disparities.

HCR Home Care has launched an initiative to address the inequities. Its team is working with faith-based organizations to help reach African American families.

We discuss that work and what culturally relevant care looks like.

Our guests:

