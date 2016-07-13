© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: New Documentary Explores How Music Can Bridge Cultural And Political Divides

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 13, 2016 at 2:27 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We explore how music can bridge cultural and political divides, how it can break down stereotypes, and its impact on violence.

The Little Theatre is showing The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble. We talk to the documentary's director and we even explore a question raised by a musician in the film: can a piece of music stop a bullet? Our guests:

 

Tags

Arts & LifeMusic1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson