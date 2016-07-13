Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: New Documentary Explores How Music Can Bridge Cultural And Political Divides
We explore how music can bridge cultural and political divides, how it can break down stereotypes, and its impact on violence.
The Little Theatre is showing The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble. We talk to the documentary's director and we even explore a question raised by a musician in the film: can a piece of music stop a bullet? Our guests:
- Ellen Koskoff, professor of ethnomusicology and director of the ethnomusicology programs at the Eastman School of Music
- Alexander Peña, director of the ROCMusic Initiative
- Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer of Classical 91.5 FM
- Morgan Neville, director of The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble