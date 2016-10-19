Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Exploring American Compositional And Symphonic Music
The United States has a long and rich music history, but here's a question: what is the American identity in classical and symphonic music? Even classical music lovers don't know much about Piston and his colleagues. Why not?
The RPO's Ward Stare has put together a series of events to showcase American composition. We talk about great American music -- the kind that tends to get ignored by professional orchestras. Our guests:
- Ward Stare, music director for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
- Alan Fletcher, president and CEO of the Aspen Music Festival and School, and music administrator and composer