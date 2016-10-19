Connections: Exploring American Compositional And Symphonic Music

© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 19, 2016 at 2:23 PM EDT
The United States has a long and rich music history, but here's a question: what is the American identity in classical and symphonic music? Even classical music lovers don't know much about Piston and his colleagues. Why not?

The RPO's Ward Stare has put together a series of events to showcase American composition. We talk about great American music -- the kind that tends to get ignored by professional orchestras. Our guests:

  • Ward Stare, music director for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Alan Fletcher, president and CEO of the Aspen Music Festival and School, and music administrator and composer

