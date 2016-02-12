© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: The RPO's Ward Stare And The 2016 Season

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 12, 2016 at 1:54 PM EST
From Yo-Yo Ma to Shostakovich, Beethoven to Mozart to Indiana Jones, the RPO has unveiled plans for the new music season.

The RPO's music director, Ward Stare, joins us in studio to talk about how the plans came together, how they landed a date with Yo-Yo Ma, and how the RPO's choices represent a nod to the classics, while also celebrating modern composing.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
