Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The RPO's Ward Stare And The 2016 Season
From Yo-Yo Ma to Shostakovich, Beethoven to Mozart to Indiana Jones, the RPO has unveiled plans for the new music season.
The RPO's music director, Ward Stare, joins us in studio to talk about how the plans came together, how they landed a date with Yo-Yo Ma, and how the RPO's choices represent a nod to the classics, while also celebrating modern composing.