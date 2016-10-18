© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Explaining Why The Election Is Not Rigged

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 18, 2016 at 4:14 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Donald Trump is continuing to claim that the election will be rigged if he loses, and that voters can't trust the process. There is, of course, no evidence to back him up. But millions of voters are listening.

We talk about why Trump's ominous remarks are a threat to democratic stability. And we discuss why we can, in fact, trust the process, and the remarkable people who help protect our elections. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Lifevotingvoter turnout1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More