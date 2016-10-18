Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Explaining Why The Election Is Not Rigged
Donald Trump is continuing to claim that the election will be rigged if he loses, and that voters can't trust the process. There is, of course, no evidence to back him up. But millions of voters are listening.
We talk about why Trump's ominous remarks are a threat to democratic stability. And we discuss why we can, in fact, trust the process, and the remarkable people who help protect our elections. Our guests:
- Ryan Godfrey, elections inspector
- Tom Ferrarese and David Van Varick, Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioners
- Wesley Renfro, assistant professor of political science at St. John Fisher College