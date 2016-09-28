Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Panicked? Well, What Are You Doing About The Election?
If you're feeling some panic about the presidential election, a question: are you going to stay on the couch, curled up in the fetal position, for the next six weeks? Or might you go to work, volunteering? Would you go to a swing state for a weekend? Would you phone bank?
No matter whom you support, we're exploring ways in which you - yes, you! - can get involved to help impact the election. Beyond, you know, asking the universe to intervene. Our guests:
- Dick Hastings, Republican organizer and volunteer
- Carol McManus, Republican organizer and volunteer
- Larry Knox, political and community engagement coordinator with SEIU
- Michelle Daniels, Democratic volunteer