Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Why Don't We Care More About Primaries And Down-Ballot Races?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 22, 2016 at 5:28 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Forget the presidential election. Why don't Americans get more involved in local politics? Why don't they vote in primaries, or organize, or care about down-ballot races?

The presidency gets most of the attention, but the down-ballot races impact our lives on a daily basis. So maybe it's time to change the fact that many Americans don't know who represents them in various levels of government. Our guests:

Arts & Lifevoting1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
