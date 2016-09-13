Connections: D&C On Its Nojay Coverage; NAMI Discusses Suicide Prevention

Assemblyman Bill Nojay's suicide has raised questions about possible fraud charges he was facing. Should the public have access to that information? The Democrat & Chronicle says yes. It's unusual for someone accused of a crime to die before the criminal complaint or indictment can be unsealed.

We talk to the D&C's reporting team of Gary Craig and Steve Orr, who broke the story about possible fraud charges. They not only explain why the newspaper is pushing for public release; they take us through the extraordinary events of Friday that led to their initial story.

Then we discuss suicide prevention with Kristina Mossgraber, events coordinator with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Rochester chapter. She shares her own story, and discusses resources for suicide prevention.