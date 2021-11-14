-
ConnectionsRecent comments made by Fox Sports host Skip Bayless have led to controversy. Bayless criticized Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott for speaking out about…
ConnectionsLocal medical professionals say the number of telepsychiatry visits has increased significantly during the pandemic. This hour, we discuss the value of…
ConnectionsThe new film “Bird Box” has generated a lot of buzz. Some of that buzz comes from advocates for mental health awareness, who say the film perpetuates…
ConnectionsNew York will become the first state to require mental health education in all grades. Currently, health classes in most schools teach students about…
ConnectionsTwo of the best players in the NBA recently went public about their struggles with mental health. Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers wrote a piece for…
ConnectionsWe talk about the stigma of mental illness, and assumptions the American public has about mental health issues. This conversation comes just weeks after…
ConnectionsThe tragic and bizarre story of Holly Colino's descent into mental illness has sparked a lot of media attention, but the murder she allegedly committed…
Chamique Holdsclaw is a six-time WNBA All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist, but her life now is dedicated to her achievements off the court. Holdsclaw…
Assemblyman Bill Nojay's suicide has raised questions about possible fraud charges he was facing. Should the public have access to that information? The…