suicide prevention

It is Thursday afternoon and Deb Turner, director of the Finger Lakes region’s crisis hotline, is swamped with calls. This is her new reality in the age…
Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center has hired new staff and is stepping up its efforts to prevent suicides, executive director Laura Stradley said.The…
The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show suicide rates continuing to climb nationwide. In New York, the CDC found that…
ConnectionsThe recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain have sparked concern among mental health advocates, who note that celebrity suicides can have a…
Suicide rates are rising across the U.S. and they are a leading cause of death in our country according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.…
ConnectionsOne of the most talked about new shows is also one of the most controversial. The Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is about a teen suicide. Some critics have…
Assemblyman Bill Nojay's suicide has raised questions about possible fraud charges he was facing. Should the public have access to that information? The…