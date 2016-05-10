© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: A Master Plan For Bicycles

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 10, 2016 at 5:30 PM EDT
Buffalo is rolling out a new bicycle master plan for 300 miles of bike lanes -- tripling the current amount. What about Rochester?

We check in on the local Bike Master Plan that is up for review this year. And we explore Bike Week, which includes the film Bikes vs. Cars at the Little Theatre. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
