Connections: A Master Plan For Bicycles
Buffalo is rolling out a new bicycle master plan for 300 miles of bike lanes -- tripling the current amount. What about Rochester?
We check in on the local Bike Master Plan that is up for review this year. And we explore Bike Week, which includes the film Bikes vs. Cars at the Little Theatre. Our guests:
- Dr. Scott MacRae, president of the Rochester Cycling Alliance
- Karen Lankeshofer, local cyclist
- Jim McIntosh, Rochester city engineer
- John Lam, Reconnect Rochester
- Theresa Bowick, cruise captain of Conkey Cruisers