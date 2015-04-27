Connections: Bicycling as a Vehicle for Economic Development

Bicycling as a vehicle for new economic development. How can it work? We'll learn the story of Wenzday Jane, who heads an urban movement to replace trucks with cargo bicycles for local delivery, municipal waste-hauling for the city of Cambridge, and agricultural distribution. She’s creating a more sustainable future by helping others discover the power of the pedal. Her story is told in a film that will run Monday night at the Little Theatre. First, she's on Connections with a panel talking about the film, and how Rochester can adopt her model. Our guests: