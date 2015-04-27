Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Bicycling as a Vehicle for Economic Development
Bicycling as a vehicle for new economic development. How can it work? We'll learn the story of Wenzday Jane, who heads an urban movement to replace trucks with cargo bicycles for local delivery, municipal waste-hauling for the city of Cambridge, and agricultural distribution. She’s creating a more sustainable future by helping others discover the power of the pedal. Her story is told in a film that will run Monday night at the Little Theatre. First, she's on Connections with a panel talking about the film, and how Rochester can adopt her model. Our guests:
- Wenzday Jane, founder of Metro Pedal Power
- Bob Nesson, Filmmaker and educator
- Scott Wagner, coordinator of the Rochester Bicycle Film Festival