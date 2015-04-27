© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Bicycling as a Vehicle for Economic Development

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 27, 2015 at 2:56 PM EDT
Bicycling as a vehicle for new economic development. How can it work? We'll learn the story of Wenzday Jane, who heads an urban movement to replace trucks with cargo bicycles for local delivery, municipal waste-hauling for the city of Cambridge, and agricultural distribution. She’s creating a more sustainable future by helping others discover the power of the pedal. Her story is told in a film that will run Monday night at the Little Theatre. First, she's on Connections with a panel talking about the film, and how Rochester can adopt her model. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
