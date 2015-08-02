Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
How Do You Behave On A Bike at a Busy Intersection?
The City of Rochester, and other municipalities, are making the roads more friendly for bicyclists. But for those that want to commute on two wheels, there are rules that we need to follow, especially at intersections. How should we behave at an intersection when we're on a bike? We asked Shana Lydon of Full Moon Vista Bike & Sport to give us advice.