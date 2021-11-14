-
ConnectionsWho doesn't love pizza? An American favorite, pizza comes in all types, including New York pizza. In downtown Rochester, one place specializes in New York…
-
ConnectionsSome people will jokingly say that their favorite coffee shop is their "other office". A recent Washington Post article highlighted shop owners who will…
-
ConnectionsFinished in 1965, the Inner Loop was designed to get people around downtown Rochester quickly and ease congestion. The Inner Loop's usage has declined and…
-
The City of Rochester, and other municipalities, are making the roads more friendly for bicyclists. But for those that want to commute on two wheels,…
-
Have you been on an airplane lately? Have you noticed how some people will dress for air travel? People used to dress up for air travel, but the unwritten…
-
ConnectionsIt’s a new edition of How Do You Do That? Our listeners asked questions, and we enlisted experts to help provide the answers. We’ll be answering:How do…
-
Do you have to be a trained actor to learn a foreign accent? No you don’t, this is a skill that anyone can learn. As part of our new “How Do You Do That?”…
-
Fresh (and properly) roasted coffee is delicious. But, we wondered, if there’s a way to roast coffee at home? As part of our new “How Do You Do That?”…
-
Do you have an idea for a book you’d like to write, but don’t think it can be published? You can self-publish a book, and it’s not hard at all. As part of…
-
The Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival is in full swing. With so many artists performing at different times and at different venues venues, is it…