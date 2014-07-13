Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
How Do You Learn a Foreign Accent For a Film or Stage Role?
Do you have to be a trained actor to learn a foreign accent? No you don’t, this is a skill that anyone can learn. As part of our new “How Do You Do That?” series on “Connections”, Evan Dawson sat down with actress Sammi Cohen and asked her how she prepares for a role that involves a foreign accent.