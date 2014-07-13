© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

How Do You Learn a Foreign Accent For a Film or Stage Role?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 13, 2014 at 5:49 PM EDT
HowDoYouDoThat_News_V3.jpg

Do you have to be a trained actor to learn a foreign accent? No you don’t, this is a skill that anyone can learn. As part of our new “How Do You Do That?” series on “Connections”, Evan Dawson sat down with actress Sammi Cohen and asked her how she prepares for a role that involves a foreign accent. 

Tags

Arts & Lifefilmhow do you do that1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson