How Do You Self-Publish a Book?
Do you have an idea for a book you’d like to write, but don’t think it can be published? You can self-publish a book, and it’s not hard at all. As part of our new “How Do You Do That?” series on “Connections”, Evan Dawson talks with Nina Alvarez of Dream Your Book Literary Services about how you can self-publish your first (or next) book.