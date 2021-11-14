-
How has the pandemic affected the book publishing industry? NPR reports that like many other fields, book publishing has been upended. Publishers pushed…
-
If you've ever wanted to publish a book, an upcoming conference hopes to help you move from concept to print. Writers & Books' upcoming Ladder Literary…
-
Like the local food movement, Read Local is a program that seeks to get readers to enjoy books grown right in their own back yard. It is a book club and…
-
We spend this hour talking about writing. We have published authors and a marketer to discuss the burning questions that you may have about the book…
-
Do you have an idea for a book you’d like to write, but don’t think it can be published? You can self-publish a book, and it’s not hard at all. As part of…
-
How Independent Publishers Survive in the Digital AgeHélène Biandudi talks with Peter Connors, BOA Edition LTD publisher, about publishing "The Collected…