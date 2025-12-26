Post-holiday storm could make travel tricky

Parts of the Rochester region could see up to 8 inches of snow through early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, the weather service said. At times, snowfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The advisory covers Monroe, Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego and Ontario counties.

Travel could be difficult, with poor visibility and snow-covered and slippery road conditions possible.

Friday’s high temperature will be near 27, and the low will be around 22.

On Saturday, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a high near 30 and a low of 22.

On Sunday, the forecast calls for slightly warmer conditions, with a high near 41, and we can expect rain after 1 p.m.