Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Educational Programs That Help Rochester Students

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 21, 2016 at 7:09 PM EDT
We look at a variety of innovative educational programs that help students in the Rochester City School District.

From taking kids on outdoor experiences, allowing them to attend overnight camp, and getting them out of their comfort zones, we explore these ideas with staff and students. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
