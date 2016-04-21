Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Educational Programs That Help Rochester Students
We look at a variety of innovative educational programs that help students in the Rochester City School District.
From taking kids on outdoor experiences, allowing them to attend overnight camp, and getting them out of their comfort zones, we explore these ideas with staff and students. Our guests:
- Chris Widmaier, science teacher at World of Inquiry School No. 58
- Davin Reddington, social studies teacher at World of Inquiry School No. 58
- Lindsay Cray, executive director and co-founder of the Earthworks Institute
- Alejandro Goebel-Cruz, sophomore at East High School and participant in the SSCE program at the Earthworks Institute
- Jacolby Chapman, junior at World of Inquiry School and participant in the Expeditionary Learning program and the SSCE program at the Earthworks Institute
- Theresa Sarkis-Kruse, coordinator of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School
- Nadine Flores-Trapani, freshman at the Rochester Institute of Technology and former IB Program student
- Andie Marie Adkins, senior at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School and student in the IB Program