© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Author Tarek Fatah And His Book, The Jew Is Not My Enemy

WXXI News | By Scott Fybush,
Megan Mack
Published February 26, 2016 at 4:17 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Tarek Fatah is a writer, broadcaster, and liberal Muslim who founded the Muslim Canadian Congress. His book, The Jew Is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism, examines the historical, psychological, and political divide between Jews and Muslims. 

Fatah will be a guest of ROC4 Israel on Sunday, February 28, but first he joins Connections to discuss his book and the current state of Muslim-Jewish relations.

Tags

Arts & LifeReligionmuslimJudaism1
Scott Fybush
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
See stories by Scott Fybush
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More