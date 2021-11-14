-
ConnectionsOn Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people from different faiths and backgrounds gathered to support the Muslim community in Rochester. It was a scene that…
ConnectionsWe sit down with Tabassam Javed, the president of the Islamic Center of Rochester. Javed is a psychologist by profession and has been involved with a…
ConnectionsThe new film The Big Sick explores the challenges when Muslims decide to date outside of their own culture and religion. Based on the real-life…
ConnectionsIf we seem more polarized than ever, leaders at Ganondagan wonder if it’s because we rarely sit down with people who are different from us. That’s why…
Tarek Fatah is a writer, broadcaster, and liberal Muslim who founded the Muslim Canadian Congress. His book, The Jew Is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths…
ConnectionsJust three weeks after the attacks in Paris, a husband and wife killed 14 people and wounded at least 17 at a holiday party for staff at a social services…
ConnectionsWe have an open-ended conversation on what the local Islamic community is experiencing and feeling since the terror attacks in Paris.Our panelists share…
Connections#IStandWithAhmed: we'll welcome a panel of young, local Muslims to discuss their feelings on the 14-year old from Texas who was arrested after he brought…
In this hour, we look at ISIS in the broader context of the Muslim world. We examine the question of how peaceful Muslims – and people of all faiths – can…