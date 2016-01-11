© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Dialogue on Disability - Autism in Love

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 11, 2016 at 3:11 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

As part of WXXI's Dialogue on Disability initiative, we discuss a documentary that explores the challenges of romantic relationships for people diagnosed with autism. Autism In Love follows the lives of four adults at different places on the autism spectrum opening up their personal lives as they navigate dating and romantic relationships. The film will be screened Monday night on WXXI. Our guests:

This program is presented as part of Dialogue on Disability Week – a partnership between WXXI and the Al Sigl Community of Agencies – in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.  Dialogue on Disability is supported in part by The Golisano Foundation with additional support from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation. 
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
