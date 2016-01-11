Connections: Dialogue on Disability - Autism in Love

As part of WXXI's Dialogue on Disability initiative, we discuss a documentary that explores the challenges of romantic relationships for people diagnosed with autism. Autism In Love follows the lives of four adults at different places on the autism spectrum opening up their personal lives as they navigate dating and romantic relationships. The film will be screened Monday night on WXXI. Our guests:

This program is presented as part of Dialogue on Disability Week – a partnership between WXXI and the Al Sigl Community of Agencies – in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series. Dialogue on Disability is supported in part by The Golisano Foundation with additional support from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation.

