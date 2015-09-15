© 2021 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk
Connections: Thinking Across The Spectrum Conference

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 15, 2015 at 5:35 PM EDT
Temple Grandin, renowned for her work in animal husbandry and in the autism community, is coming to the Finger Lakes this week. We'll talk briefly with her about her career and her desire to see teachers more engaged with how to connect to children with autism. Then we'll talk more broadly about autism, resources, and reaching kids. Our guests:

Cheryl Coppola, Vice President of Foundation and Development for CP Rochester

Lynn D'Amico, Vice President of Children's Services

Katie McGowen, Autism Coordinator

Mary Kelly, Associate Professor of Education at Hobart & William Smith

Diana Baker, Assistant Professor of Education at Hobart & William Smith

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
