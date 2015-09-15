Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Thinking Across The Spectrum Conference
Temple Grandin, renowned for her work in animal husbandry and in the autism community, is coming to the Finger Lakes this week. We'll talk briefly with her about her career and her desire to see teachers more engaged with how to connect to children with autism. Then we'll talk more broadly about autism, resources, and reaching kids. Our guests:
Cheryl Coppola, Vice President of Foundation and Development for CP Rochester
Lynn D'Amico, Vice President of Children's Services
Katie McGowen, Autism Coordinator
Mary Kelly, Associate Professor of Education at Hobart & William Smith
Diana Baker, Assistant Professor of Education at Hobart & William Smith