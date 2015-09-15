Connections: Thinking Across The Spectrum Conference

Temple Grandin, renowned for her work in animal husbandry and in the autism community, is coming to the Finger Lakes this week. We'll talk briefly with her about her career and her desire to see teachers more engaged with how to connect to children with autism. Then we'll talk more broadly about autism, resources, and reaching kids. Our guests:

Cheryl Coppola, Vice President of Foundation and Development for CP Rochester

Lynn D'Amico, Vice President of Children's Services

Katie McGowen, Autism Coordinator

Mary Kelly, Associate Professor of Education at Hobart & William Smith

Diana Baker, Assistant Professor of Education at Hobart & William Smith