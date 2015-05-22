© 2021 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Innovation Friday - Autism and Jobs

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 22, 2015 at 2:55 PM EDT
We’re talking about neurodiversity in the workplace. Between 60 and 70 percent of people living with autism in America are unemployed. We’ll touch base with families who are working to support people with autism and look at local programs aimed at getting people on the spectrum into meaningful employment. We’ll also speak with a former director of the California State Labor Department  about the Autism Job Club and six strategies that could reshape employment for adults with autism.  

  • Michael S. Bernick, Co-Author of The Autism Job Club
  • Zakarya Banks, guest living with Asperger syndrome
  • Evelyn Evans, Zakarya’s aunt
  • Anne Harvey, Dazzle School president  

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
