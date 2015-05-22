Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Innovation Friday - Autism and Jobs
We’re talking about neurodiversity in the workplace. Between 60 and 70 percent of people living with autism in America are unemployed. We’ll touch base with families who are working to support people with autism and look at local programs aimed at getting people on the spectrum into meaningful employment. We’ll also speak with a former director of the California State Labor Department about the Autism Job Club and six strategies that could reshape employment for adults with autism.
- Michael S. Bernick, Co-Author of The Autism Job Club
- Zakarya Banks, guest living with Asperger syndrome
- Evelyn Evans, Zakarya’s aunt
- Anne Harvey, Dazzle School president