Connections: Innovation Friday - Autism and Jobs

We’re talking about neurodiversity in the workplace. Between 60 and 70 percent of people living with autism in America are unemployed. We’ll touch base with families who are working to support people with autism and look at local programs aimed at getting people on the spectrum into meaningful employment. We’ll also speak with a former director of the California State Labor Department about the Autism Job Club and six strategies that could reshape employment for adults with autism.

Michael S. Bernick, Co-Author of The Autism Job Club

Zakarya Banks, guest living with Asperger syndrome

Evelyn Evans, Zakarya’s aunt

Anne Harvey, Dazzle School president