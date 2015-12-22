© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: The Best and Worst Holiday Films

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 22, 2015 at 6:14 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What are the best holiday films of all time? What are the worst? Why is Love Actually so polarizing?

We talk about holiday entertainment and what brings so many of us out to see the shows during Christmas week. Our guests:

  • Lester D. Friedman, professor in the media and society program, Hobart and William Smith Colleges
  • Jack Garner, longtime Gannett film critic

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
