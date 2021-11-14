-
Local healthcare officials are calling on everyone to avoid in-person holiday gatherings of more than one household.Monroe County Public Health…
-
COVID-19 cases are still climbing in Monroe County, but immunizations might not be far off. Though the news is hopeful, Monroe County Public Health…
-
A new survey shows that while some New Yorkers are less excited about the upcoming holiday season due to the pandemic, a number of them still plan to find…
-
Family gatherings at Thanksgiving are a tradition, but with the coronavirus pandemic, they can also be risky.Some local families are finding ways around…
-
ConnectionsThe holiday season is fast approaching, but gatherings could look different this year due to the coronavirus. Monroe County has released guidance for…
-
ConnectionsHappy Holidays or Merry Christmas? Our panel takes an interfaith look at the holiday season, and the ways we communicate with each other.Panelists…
-
Rather than risk a fight at the family dinner table, some people try to steer away from political conversations during the holidays. If you can’t stop…
-
What are the best holiday films of all time? What are the worst? Why is Love Actually so polarizing?We talk about holiday entertainment and what brings so…
-
Our modern secular Christmas traditions have a surprisingly close link to an ancient Roman holiday. Most of us have never heard of Saturnalia, but it…
-
Christmas on the battlefield. 100 years ago next week, the Germans and the British (along with the French and Belgian soldiers) laid down their guns for…