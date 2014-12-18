Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What is Saturnalia?
Our modern secular Christmas traditions have a surprisingly close link to an ancient Roman holiday. Most of us have never heard of Saturnalia, but it turns out that for hundreds of years, the Romans’ favorite holiday was in December, celebrated with decorations, candles, gift giving, and big holiday parties. There was seasonal music. Some Roman writers complained that Saturnalia season was bleeding into November. It all sounds so familiar! Even Santa Claus has parallels to classic mythology. Here to give us insight on this are:
- Amy Vail, St. John Fisher professor
- David White, Baylor University professor