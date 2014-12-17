© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: Christmas on the Battlefield; No Fracking in New York

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 17, 2014 at 4:46 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Christmas on the battlefield. 100 years ago next week, the Germans and the British (along with the French and Belgian soldiers) laid down their guns for two days to celebrate Christmas. It happened on a battlefield early in the first world war, with thousands of corpses on that field. They concluded the Christmas service by singing Silent Night together. 
 
30 years later, during World War II, a group of Americans brought Christmas back to a small town in Luxembourg that had been occupied and destroyed by war. The children of that town hadn’t celebrated Christmas in four years. An American (who happens to be from Pittsford) played Santa for the town, and to this day, he remains a celebrity for that Luxembourg village. He’s now 93 years old, and joins us to tell his story. We then play a partial rebroadcast of Walter Cronkite and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir performing and reading Silent Night, Holy Night to mark the 1914 event. Christmas on the battlefield.
 
Then, we get an update from Innovation Trail Editor Matthew Leonard about the Cuomo administration's decision to not allow hydrofracking in New York State.

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
