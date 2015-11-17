Connections: Author Cristina Henriquez

It's been a difficult year for immigrants. A leading presidential candidate said that some Mexicans are good people, but many are rapists and murderers and drug dealers. The candidates have discussed deporting millions, building walls, and more.

Author Cristina Henriquez has a father who immigrated from Panama, and her newest novel is called The Book of Unknown Americans. She's coming to Rochester on Wednesday, November 18 as part of the University of Rochester River Campus Libraries' Neilly Series. to talk about the book, and about the hardships that immigrant families face. First, she's on Connections. Our guests: