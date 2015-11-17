© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Author Cristina Henriquez

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 17, 2015 at 5:06 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It's been a difficult year for immigrants. A leading presidential candidate said that some Mexicans are good people, but many are rapists and murderers and drug dealers. The candidates have discussed deporting millions, building walls, and more.

Author Cristina Henriquez has a father who immigrated from Panama, and her newest novel is called The Book of Unknown Americans. She's coming to Rochester on Wednesday, November 18 as part of the University of Rochester River Campus Libraries' Neilly Series. to talk about the book, and about the hardships that immigrant families face. First, she's on Connections. Our guests:

  • Cristina Henriquez, author of The Book of Unknown Americans
  • Katy Festa, library advancement program manager, University of Rochester River Campus Libraries

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
