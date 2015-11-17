Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Cristina Henriquez
It's been a difficult year for immigrants. A leading presidential candidate said that some Mexicans are good people, but many are rapists and murderers and drug dealers. The candidates have discussed deporting millions, building walls, and more.
Author Cristina Henriquez has a father who immigrated from Panama, and her newest novel is called The Book of Unknown Americans. She's coming to Rochester on Wednesday, November 18 as part of the University of Rochester River Campus Libraries' Neilly Series. to talk about the book, and about the hardships that immigrant families face. First, she's on Connections. Our guests:
- Cristina Henriquez, author of The Book of Unknown Americans
- Katy Festa, library advancement program manager, University of Rochester River Campus Libraries