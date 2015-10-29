Connections: Candidate Free Air Time

One of the best resources WXXI provides for voters is Candidate Free Air Time. WXXI is proud to continue our commitment to inform citizens by offering candidates the opportunity to send a free message directly to voters.

This hour, you will hear these messages as part of a special segment on Connections. These are selected races that are on the ballot next Tuesday. Not all of the candidates in each race responded to our written offer of free air time.

Video segments of the candidates are available here until election day.

WXXI will have comprehensive coverage on election night, beginning at 9 p.m. on AM 1370 and streaming at wxxinews.org. The results will be available online throughout the night and we will have more coverage the following morning.